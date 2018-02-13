Ben Cline Sanctuary Cities bill passes House of Delegates

Delegate Ben Cline (R-24) issued the following statement today regarding the passage of his legislation (HB 1257) banning sanctuary cities in Virginia.

“It is critical that our localities follow all federal laws, and don’t pick and choose which ones they will enforce. My legislation banning sanctuary cities in Virginia ensures that all localities abide by federal immigration laws. It’s a matter of public safety and upholding the rule of law—a fundamental principle of our system of government. The next step is passage by the Senate and then on to the Governor’s desk where I look forward to Governor Northam signing the legislation as he promised he would do during his campaign for governor.”

House Bill 1257 provides that no locality shall adopt any ordinance, procedure, or policy that restricts the enforcement of federal immigration laws to less than the full extent permitted by federal law. Similar legislation (HB 2000) was vetoed by former Governor Terry McAuliffe last year.

