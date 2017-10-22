Author, professor, science advocate discusses how creativity can transform STEM education

Professor, author, social critic, and science advocate Christopher Emdin discusses how to create and propagate a more effective and inclusive approach to STEM education that will increase student engagement and ignite their creativity during a free talk at the Moss Arts Center on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Presented in conjunction with the Virginia Tech Science Festival, “An Evening with Christopher Emdin: STEM Education and Empowerment for the Rest of Y’all” will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall. The event is free and no ticket is required.

Emdin will discuss what he sees as a gap between teacher knowledge, scientific knowledge, and where students exist in the education system, as well as how educators and administrators can work together to bridge this gap.

An associate professor of mathematics, science, and technology at Teachers College, Columbia University, and director of science education at the university’s Center for Health Equity and Urban Science Education, Emdin advocates a STEM to STEAM approach, which involves integrating the arts into science classroom instruction.

According to Emdin, the arts can introduce creative approaches and new perspectives for students, as well as give them permission to express themselves, question what they are learning, and develop a passion for it.

“Students must see themselves as inherently scientific and their worlds as naturally mathematical,” Emdin explains. “They must see diversity in STEM and how it is expressed to the world. Once this happens, intellectual rigor becomes fun, and young people rise to the challenge.”

He also stresses the importance of culture in this equation, arguing that teachers can make information more accessible and relevant when they have a better understanding of their students’ culture.