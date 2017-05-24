Augusta Health honors Dick Graham Scholarship winner
Published Wednesday, May. 24, 2017, 9:16 am
Each year, the Community Partnership Committee of the Augusta Health Board of Directors awards a $1,000 scholarship to a child or spouse of an Augusta Health employee or to an eligible employee.
Photo ID (L to R): Joshua Thomas; Kurt Gottschalk of the Community Partnership Committee.
The scholarship is named in honor of Richard ‘Dick’ Graham, Augusta Health’s first Chief Executive Officer.
This year, the committee selected Joshua Thomas, the son of Erica Thomas, who has worked at Augusta Health for 19 years. Joshua Thomas, who recently graduated from Rockbridge County High School, will attend Virginia Military Institute this fall and major in electrical/computer engineering. He will be commissioned in the United States Marine Corps after graduation.
In addition to being an outstanding student, Joshua played baseball all four years of high school, has been a member of the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department and participated in Skills USA, where he help refurbish used electronics that were sold to raise money for local and national charities.
