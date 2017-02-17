Augusta Health annual Heart Health Fair set for Feb. 23

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

In celebration of National Heart Month, Augusta Health will hold its annual Heart Health Fair on Thursday, Feb. 23, with many free screenings, demonstrations and informational displays about heart health and related chronic diseases.

Each year, between 150 and 200 community members attend and receive free screenings.

Screenings include aortic aneurysm ultrasound, pulmonary function test, blood glucose, stroke assessment, sleep assessment and blood pressures. Cholesterol lipid panels will be available for a nominal $10 fee. Availability of some screenings is limited.

Healthcare professionals will be staffing all stations and be available to answer questions.

The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Augusta Health Fitness Building.