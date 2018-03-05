Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Staunton woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who was last seen at her Staunton home, before lunch on Sunday.

Hilary Jane Powers, 32, may be operating a black 2006 Ford Expedition with Virginia license plates VWC-5921.

The last contact her family had with her was at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday by phone.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.





