Augusta County property reassessment under way

Augusta County has hired Pearson Appraisal Services Inc. to complete the 2019 Real Property Reassessment.

The Code of Virginia mandates that a general reassessment be conducted by the County at least every six years. The last reassessment in Augusta County went into effective January 1, 2014. The new reassessment will go into effect January 1, 2019.

During the reassessment process, Pearson Appraisal Services staff will travel in marked vehicles and carry photo identification. During the reassessment process Pearson staff will knock on doors to speak with property owners. Assessors will not conduct interior inspections of the property. If no one is at home, the assessor will leave a door knocker on the front door with contact information.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact Pearson Appraisal Services at 540-480-6175 or County Administration at 540-245-5600.