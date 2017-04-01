 jump to example.com

Augusta County Library offers benefit program assistance

Published Saturday, Apr. 1, 2017, 6:58 pm

augusta county libraryThe Augusta County Library, in partnership with Shenandoah Valley Social Services, is introducing a program that will help further assist and serve the community.

From April 6 through June 2, a Shenandoah Valley Social Services staff member will be available by drop-in and appointment at our Fishersville, Churchville and Craigsville locations to assist with applying and answering questions about available programs and services as well as providing direct assistance and help in applying online through CommonHelp.  Benefit assistance programs include food, medical, child care, energy (heating and cooling) and financial assistance, along with additional information about service programs for children and adults.

Assistance will be available for appointments during the following hours and locations:

  • Fishersville: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Churchville: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Craigsville: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Anita Harris, Director of Shenandoah Valley Social Services says, “We hope that providing this information and assistance in a comfortable, friendly environment such as the library will encourage folks to ask questions and initiate the process of applying for benefits to determine their eligibility which can provide assistance with ongoing expenses such as food, medical, child care and more. We hope individuals and families will take advantage of this service and find it beneficial.”

A brief overview of CommonHelp, benefit and service programs is located under social services at www.co.augusta.va.us and can also be viewed online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov. To schedule an appointment at one of the three Augusta County Library locations, please call 540-245-5890.

For additional information, contact the library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visitwww.AugustaCountyLibrary.org. The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy. in Fishersville.

