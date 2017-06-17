 jump to example.com

Augusta County Library hosts 2017 Summer Reading Program

Published Saturday, Jun. 17, 2017, 12:12 pm

Join the Augusta County Library for the 2017 Summer Reading Program, featuring fantastic performances, great prizes, and an overall theme of “Build a Better World.”

Augusta County LibraryWith prizes and programs for both children and teens, the Summer Reading Games encourage participants to spend more time reading and are designed to be increasingly desirable to motivate participants to reach specific reading goals for their age levels. The prize structure is based around completed hours of reading with each hour equaling one point. Prizes include everything from t-shirts, books, and backpack charms to Amazon gift cards and Massanutten WaterPark tickets.

Hailee Christman, the Augusta County Library’s Youth Services Librarian, says, “Children who are not exposed to reading and learning opportunities over the summer fall drastically behind when they return to school in the fall. On average, the first six weeks of school are spent re-learning information that was lost over the summer. To prevent this, we offer free programs and reading incentives to make sure children are reading and participating in fun, educational activities.”

Upcoming programs include Frontier Culture Museum American Music on June 20, Bright Star Theatre on July 11, and Kim and Jimbo Cary: Animal Friends and Folksongs on July 18. The library’s Churchville location and Fishersville location will both be hosting these programs, so please see the full schedule at www.augustacountylibrary.org.

Children and teens can register for the Summer Reading Program at any time augusta.readvirginia.org.

For additional information, contact the library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

