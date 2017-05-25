 jump to example.com

Augusta County Alliance comments on DEQ pipeline announcement

Published Thursday, May. 25, 2017, 3:02 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Augusta County Alliance is disappointed that Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality does not intend to review the impacts to the 189 streams and rivers and 43 wetlands that will be crossed by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Augusta County.

pipeline“Like many communities along the pipeline route, we were relieved at the news last month that DEQ was opting to do a thorough and complete review of water impacts in Virginia,” said Augusta County Alliance co-chair Nancy Sorrells. “We have just learned that, contrary to what was reported April 7, DEQ will not require site-specific analysis of Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s crossings of streams and wetlands to ensure that they will all comply with state water quality standards.”

According to DEQ officials, the state will instead defer to the “blanket” permitting by the Army Corps of Engineers, which does not look at individual crossings.

The leaders and citizens in the Augusta County area are pro-water. Mayor of Staunton Carolyn Dull traveled to Richmond May 17 to convey to State Water Control Board members the risks to public water supplies, including the Gardner Spring recharge area, posed by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors and the Service Authority have repeatedly stated their concerns about the proposed pipeline’s risk to water resources. The county has invested thousands in studying, documenting, and protecting its water and recently became the first county in the state to ban fracking.

“Sadly, the federal government has taken away much of the state’s authority over this massive pipeline project, with one important exception: the review of water impacts,” said Sorrells. “It’s unimaginable that Virginia is choosing to defer to the federal government its only meaningful role in the pipeline permitting process. We can only hope that DEQ will reverse course, and opt to do its job and conduct proper and thorough reviews of the wetland, stream and river crossings in order to protect our valuable water resources.”

“Water is the driving force behind Augusta County’s quality of life. This incredible resource that flows across our lands provides safe and pure drinking water for our homes, schools, businesses, and farms. Our economic engine is fueled with water, but our water is also the headwaters of the James and Shenandoah Rivers and winds up in Washington, D.C., Richmond, and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Why wouldn’t DEQ want to protect our state’s water to the fullest extent possible?” questioned Sorrells.

 

Resources

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner questions OMB director, Treasury secretary on Trump budget
Legislation to test-drive portable benefit models introduced in House, Senate
Nighttime paving to close Interstate 64 west ramps at Exit 118
Flake, Kaine introduce AUMF against ISIS, al-Qaeda, Taliban
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hires senior director to lead Project 2025
Terrorism expert: Manchester bombing may show group is losing power
Nikki McCray-Penson named ODU women’s basketball coach
LG candidate Susan Platt calls for Confederate scrubbing
McAuliffe administration drops water analysis for Virginia pipelines
P-Nats go on offense in doubleheader sweep
Mental health, wellness coalition launches public awareness campaign
Trump administration using campaign of disinformation, secrecy to target immigrants
Double-oh-no: Squirrels shut out in double dip
Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership unveils new marketing partnership
Weather alters ACC Baseball Championship schedule
SoCon: VMI Keydets fall to top-seeded Mercer, 11-6
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 