Atlantic Core Building Products to invest $3 million to establish manufacturing operation in Chesapeake

Atlantic Core Building Products, a manufacturer of steel commercial construction materials, will invest $3 million to establish a manufacturing operation in the City of Chesapeake. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.

“We are proud to welcome another advanced manufacturing company to Virginia’s roster as we focus on accelerating an industry that drives job creation,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “With a top-notch workforce and close proximity to the Port of Virginia, the City of Chesapeake is an ideal home for Atlantic Core Building Products. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with the company as we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

“Atlantic Core Building Products joins nearly 6,000 manufacturing firms that operate in Virginia and generate more than $113 billion in direct annual economic output,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Chesapeake is a prime location to reach the company’s expanding customer base and offers a talented and dedicated workforce, both of which will help fuel the company’s success.”

Atlantic Core Building Products is an innovative manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing, finishing, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) accessories for commercial and residential buildings. At the company’s new Chesapeake facility, Atlantic Core will produce the industry’s most advanced stud and track systems including: AlphaSTUD™ Drywall Framing and patented CoreStud™ Structural Framing. In addition to metal products, Atlantic Core produces weather resistant vinyl (PVC) beads and trims for stucco, exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS), and drywall finishing. Atlantic Core’s products are used for installation in walls, ceilings, floors and roofs throughout the Eastern U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

“We are excited to call Chesapeake our home,” said Atlantic Core Building Products President Ryan Smith. “After considering several ports on the eastern seaboard, we found that Virginia has an excellent workforce, world-class port facilities, strong incentives and an easily accessible, strategic location. From our plant, we can service 40 percent of the U.S. construction market and our export customers in Latin America.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Atlantic Core Building Products’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. The company will also receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, and is eligible to receive sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

“We are delighted that Atlantic Core Building has chosen to make us its newest site,” said Chesapeake Mayor Alan Krasnoff. “Successfully competing against nearby states emphasizes the value of Virginia’s pro-business climate and our port access, and adding 50 new positions to our manufacturing jobs roster underlines the importance of a skilled workforce that calls Chesapeake home.”

“The Port of Virginia is pleased to welcome Atlantic Core Building Products to Virginia,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Port of Virginia. “Through establishing its manufacturing operations in Chesapeake, Atlantic Core is going to bring investment, jobs and new revenue to the Commonwealth and the region. Our port offers very diverse cargo handling capabilities and Newport News Marine Terminal is a good fit for handling the coiled steel Atlantic Core will import. We look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

“I am honored to welcome Atlantic Core Building Products to Chesapeake and know they will find skilled employees here to make their endeavor a successful one,” said Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr.

“On behalf of the residents of Chesapeake, I welcome Atlantic Core Building Products,” said Delegate Jay Leftwich. “Chesapeake is one of the finest cities on the East Coast to conduct business and raise a family. With a well trained workforce, excellent schools and safe neighborhoods, I believe Atlantic Core and its employees will not only flourish but also strengthen the fabric of our community and economy. I look forward to the expansion of jobs Atlantic Core will bring and hope to tour their facility once it’s up and running.”