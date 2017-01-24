Ashwood Boulevard entrance to Forest Lakes closed overnight Tuesday

The entrance to Forest Lakes South at Ashwood Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight Tuesday for work to prepare for installation of a new water main across the intersection. During the closure, between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, traffic will be detoured to North Hollymead Drive, where drivers will be routed back to Ashwood Boulevard.

The installation of the new water line will be done next week, weather permitting, and additional overnight closures will be necessary during that construction.

The water main relocation is part of the Route 29 widening project under construction by Lane-Corman Joint Venture. The work, which is being coordinated with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and the Albemarle County Service Authority, will upgrade the distribution system by replacing an aging 12-inch water main with the new 24-inch main running along the east side of Route 29.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.