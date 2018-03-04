Area students to compete Monday in wind turbine design competition in Roanoke

Students from seven schools in and near the Shenandoah Valley will compete from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday, March 5, in the 2018 Southwestern KidWind Challenge at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke.

Area schools that will send teams are Elkton Elementary School, Jack Jouett Middle School in Charlottesville, Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro; North Branch School in Afton, River Bend Elementary School in Elkton, Rockbridge County High School in Lexington and Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Fishersville.

The KidWind Challenge is a competition for elementary, middle, and high school students that incorporates engineering, science, alternative energy, and sustainability. Teams of students will compete to build small-scale wind turbines that generate electricity and will present their turbines to a panel of judges.

The Southwestern Virginia KidWind Challenge will pilot a new Advance Wind Challenge where teams will build their own generators and will give presentations on a current topic in wind energy. This year’s topic is offshore wind development. Judges for the new challenge will be from the Virginia offshore wind industry. Teams competing in the Advanced Wind Challenge are from Bath County High School and Albemarle High School.

More information about the Virginia KidWind Challenge is available at virginiakwc.wixsite. com/kwcva .

More information about the KidWind Challenge is available at www.kidwindchallenge. org/ .





