Amherst artist Nancy McDearmon exhibits work at Bridgewater College

Nancy McDearmon, manager of collections and exhibitions for Sweet Briar College art galleries and history museum, will present “Virginia in the Round” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Feb. 5 – March 2.

An artist’s reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

Painted primarily on site, these 360-degree images are referred to by the artist as “Center of the Universe” paintings. Each sequence spans multiple canvases which can be displayed in a line – starting at any point – or on separate walls as individual compositions.

All of the paintings in the series are set in Virginia, beginning at the geographic center of the state. McDearmon has plans for the series, “Virginia in the Round,” to include all the regions of the state.

McDearmon studied art at Virginia Tech and taught for many years in Amherst County (Va.) Public Schools.

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.