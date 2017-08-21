Americans For Responsible Solutions PAC endorses Fairfax, Herring
Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC, the gun violence prevention organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and retired NASA astronaut Captain Mark Kelly, announced today its endorsement of Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general.
“Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC is proud to endorse Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring, two leaders who will stand up to the gun lobby and push for bipartisan, commonsense change that prevents gun tragedies in the Virginia and saves lives. Last year, over 36,000 Americans are killed by a gun. Virginia has not been immune to this deadly crisis: somebody is killed with a gun in Virginia every 10 hours.
“As a former assistant U.S. attorney, Justin Fairfax has seen the toll that gun violence has on Virginia families and the barriers prosecutors and law enforcement face in keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. And as lieutenant governor, I’m confident that he he will work tirelessly to build safer communities for every Virginia family.
“Attorney General Mark Herring has worked to crack down on gun trafficking, protect domestic violence survivors from abusers with guns and make Virginia communities safer. We hope Virginians will re-elect Attorney General Mark Herring, so he can continue fighting for a safer Virginia.”
Justin Fairfax:
“I am grateful to have the endorsement of Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC (ARS PAC). As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, I understand the importance of commonsense gun laws and the real-life impact they have on our justice system.
“As lieutenant governor, I will fight for commonsense gun laws that make our Commonwealth safer for all Virginians.”
Attorney General Mark Herring:
“As attorney general, I’ve prosecuted more than 100 gun crimes in both state and federal court, built a comprehensive program for training law enforcement and members of Virginia communities to reduce domestic gun violence, and fought for mandatory background checks on all gun sales all in the backyard of the NRA. I’m grateful for the support of Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC, and in my second term I’m going to continue to fight for common sense solutions to reduce gun violence and to save lives.”
Discussion