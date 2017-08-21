Americans For Responsible Solutions PAC endorses Fairfax, Herring

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC, the gun violence prevention organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and retired NASA astronaut Captain Mark Kelly, announced today its endorsement of Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general.

Captain Mark Kelly:

“Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC is proud to endorse Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring, two leaders who will stand up to the gun lobby and push for bipartisan, commonsense change that prevents gun tragedies in the Virginia and saves lives. Last year, over 36,000 Americans are killed by a gun. Virginia has not been immune to this deadly crisis: somebody is killed with a gun in Virginia every 10 hours.

“As a former assistant U.S. attorney, Justin Fairfax has seen the toll that gun violence has on Virginia families and the barriers prosecutors and law enforcement face in keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. And as lieutenant governor, I’m confident that he he will work tirelessly to build safer communities for every Virginia family.

“Attorney General Mark Herring has worked to crack down on gun trafficking, protect domestic violence survivors from abusers with guns and make Virginia communities safer. We hope Virginians will re-elect Attorney General Mark Herring, so he can continue fighting for a safer Virginia.”