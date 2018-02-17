Ag safety week highlights hazards facing farmers

Farming ranks as the most dangerous industry in the United States. According to the National Safety Council, every year there are 20 farm work-related deaths for every 100,000 workers, which is six times higher than the combined average for all U.S. workers.

That’s why Farm Bureaus across the nation are drawing attention to the dangers facing farmers during Agricultural Safety Awareness Week, March 4-10.

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Center are partnering in the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program, which provides leadership and assistance to local and state Farm Bureaus to promote safety and health in agricultural and rural communities. This year’s theme is “No One Can Take Your Place.”

During the weeklong observation, agricultural groups will focus on different aspects of farm safety each day by recognizing common agricultural hazards, including hearing and respiratory risks, distracted and impaired driving, fire and general health.

“Spring is one of the busiest times of year in agriculture,” noted Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “During planting season, Virginia farmers are moving equipment to the field, and their safety is a top priority. This program helps to identify and decrease health risks that farmers face.”

For more information and resources, visit the center’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/USagCenters/search?query=farm+safety.

More farm safety tips and webinars can be found at facebook.com/AgSafety.

On social media, the hashtags #KeepFarmsSafe, #NoOneCanTakeYourPlace and #ASAP18 will be used to share safety messages during the week.

