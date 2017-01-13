 jump to example.com

ACLU asks governor to stop Ricky Javon Gray execution

Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 4:09 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

aclu virginiaThe ACLU of Virginia has asked Gov. Terry McAuliffe to grant a clemency request from death row inmate Ricky Javon Gray.

In a letter to the governor today, ACLU-VA Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastañaga referred to the civil rights organization’s blanket opposition to the death penalty, calling it “demonstrably ineffective and cruel and unusual punishment that should not be imposed in a just society, particularly where the penalty is applied arbitrarily and the procedure itself is inhumane.” She suggested Gray’s sentence be commuted to life in prison.

Gray is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Jan. 18. In the letter, Gastañaga also criticized the method of execution being deployed by the state, which intends to use drugs developed in secret, and at great expense, that have been used in botched executions in other states.

“No matter the circumstances, the method of execution, or the rarity of the death penalty being carried out, however, executions are inhumane, torture and cruel and unusual punishment that should not be exacted by a moral government,” the letter states. “The acts of the individual that placed them on death row do not erase that and should not be used to condone state-conducted killing with the false promise of deterrence, justice or even retribution.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Capitol Square building to be named for civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns

The newly renovated building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.

Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff?

Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

December revenue collections down from previous year

Governor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections.

Wanda, Magic Honky Tonk Band headline LIVE @ the WAYNE

The return of Wanda Eaves Taylor and the debut of The Magic Honky Tonk Band will highlight the new LIVE @ the WAYNE on Friday, Jan. 27.

Opener at Air Force highlights 2017 VMI football schedule

The first ever meeting with the United States Air Force Academy highlights the 2017 VMI football schedule.

Credit to Donald Trump: For playing us all

You didn’t know this when you voted, but you made us partners with Donald Trump in the Trump Organization.

UVA to face Georgia in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

UVA football will be featured in the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in a matchup with Georgia to cap off college football’s opening weekend.

AccuWeather: Will milder weather return, or will the polar vortex come into play?

AccuWeather reports following snow and cold in 49 states during the first 10 days of January, cold air will retreat in parts of the U.S.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 