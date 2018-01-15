ACC Basketball Notebook: Big Monday is here
The first ESPN Big Monday ACC matchup of the season is set this evening as No. 5 Duke travels to No. 25 Miami. The game is one of two nationally televised ACC contests on the Monday night, with Boston College’s home matchup against Florida State also scheduled.
ACC Weekend Wrap
- No. 3 Virginia downed visiting NC State 68-51 in Sunday’s lone conference game. Devon Hall scored a career-high 25 points, and Kyle Guy adds 17 as the Cavaliers post their 14th consecutive win at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Duke, No. 19 Clemson, No. 20 North Carolina, No. 23 Florida State, Louisville and Georgia Tech tipped off the weekend on Saturday with league wins.
- Boston College closes out its 2017-18 regular-season non-conference slate with a win over Dartmouth.
- Duke has sold out 430 consecutive games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the longest current streak in both men’s college basketball and the NBA.
- Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress and his father, former Deacon standout Randolph Childress, have now combined for 2,572 career points to become the highest-scoring father-son duo in ACC history. Brian Oliver (Georgia Tech) and J.P. Tokoto (North Carolina) are next with 2,570 points.
- The home team has won 27 of the 36 ACC conference games played thus far.
By the numbers
- 1 – Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, who has set the ACC freshman record for 30-point games (five), leads the league in scoring (22.5), rebounding (11.7) and double-doubles (14) … Blue Devil point guard Trevon Duval leads the ACC in assists (6.2).
- 3 – Miami has 18 wins against ranked foes under Jim Larrañaga, including a 10-10 mark at home.
- 5 – Over his last five games, Florida State’s Braian Angola is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists … Angola is fifth in the ACC in per game scoring improvement (+9.6) from a year ago.
- 6 – Florida State has won the last six games with Boston College and leads the series by a 10-5 margin … nine of the 15 meetings have been decided by four points or less
- 23 – Duke freshmen (Bagley 14, Wendell Carter, Jr. 7, Duval 2) have combined for a school freshman record 23 double-doubles this season.
- 24.2 – Boston College’s Jerome Robinson is averaging 24.2 points per game in ACC play and has made 19-of-33 (.576) from 3-point range against league foes.
- 33 – Miami is 33-2 (.943) in its last 35 games at the Watsco Center … overall, the Hurricanes are 83-22 (.790) at home in seven seasons under Jim Larrañaga.
- 26 – Duke and Miami will be meeting for the 26th time in a rivalry that began with a 71-69 Hurricane win back on December 21, 1962 … the Blue Devils lead the series 18-7 with the teams splitting a pair of meetings last season … Miami has won three of the last four meetings.
Discussion