ACC Basketball Notebook: Big Monday is here

The first ESPN Big Monday ACC matchup of the season is set this evening as No. 5 Duke travels to No. 25 Miami. The game is one of two nationally televised ACC contests on the Monday night, with Boston College’s home matchup against Florida State also scheduled.

ACC Weekend Wrap

No. 3 Virginia downed visiting NC State 68-51 in Sunday’s lone conference game. Devon Hall scored a career-high 25 points, and Kyle Guy adds 17 as the Cavaliers post their 14th consecutive win at John Paul Jones Arena.

Duke, No. 19 Clemson, No. 20 North Carolina, No. 23 Florida State, Louisville and Georgia Tech tipped off the weekend on Saturday with league wins.

Boston College closes out its 2017-18 regular-season non-conference slate with a win over Dartmouth.

Duke has sold out 430 consecutive games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the longest current streak in both men’s college basketball and the NBA.

Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress and his father, former Deacon standout Randolph Childress, have now combined for 2,572 career points to become the highest-scoring father-son duo in ACC history. Brian Oliver (Georgia Tech) and J.P. Tokoto (North Carolina) are next with 2,570 points.

The home team has won 27 of the 36 ACC conference games played thus far.

By the numbers