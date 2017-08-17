ACC announces Olympic sports coverage for fall season
Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 3:58 pm
ACC announces Olympic sports coverage for fall season
Atlantic Coast Conference fans will have access to live coverage of a league-record number of Olympic sporting events this fall.
Including exhibition contests that began earlier this month, nearly 450 events will be streamed live by the end of November by ACC Network Extra, the dedicated digital channel for ACC sports beginning its second full season.
The number of events scheduled to be live streamed this fall surpasses the number announced at the outset of fall 2016 by more than a hundred.
ESPNU is slated to carry an additional six events, and 19 are scheduled to be shown on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Every conference Fall Olympic sport championship will be shown live on either a linear platform or ACC Network Extra, beginning with the ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 27.
The coverage continues the initial phase of the full ACC Network announced in July 2016 by ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference. Live streaming of Olympic sports is expected to increase annually. More than 1,500 total events involving at least one ACC school were live-streamed during 2016-17.
The events covered by ACC Network Extra are available to users who have access to WatchESPN and the ESPN app.
ACC Network Extra coverage this week includes the opening matches of the women’s soccer season in addition to several men’s exhibition soccer matches. Please see the links below for the full schedule of 2017 fall sports coverage. Additional events may be added.
