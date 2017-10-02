ACC announces game times, TV networks for Oct. 13-14

The ACC announced the following game times and networks for the football games of October 13-14.

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for Florida State at Duke and Georgia Tech at Miami. Those games will be played at either noon or 3:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Friday, October 13

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, October 14

Boston College at Louisville, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Pitt, noon, RSN

Florida State at Duke, six-day hold, noon or 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Miami, six-day hold, noon or 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

All times are Eastern.