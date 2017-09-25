 jump to example.com

Absentee voting underway for November general election

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 6:45 pm

Absentee voting for the November 7, 2017 General Election is successfully underway in the Commonwealth.

virginiaQualified Virginia voters may now vote absentee in-person at their local voter registration office or vote absentee by mail.  To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of the 20 eligibility requirements listed on the Virginia Absentee Ballot Application.

“Absentee voting is a great option that allows Virginians to participate in the upcoming election even if they are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day. Virginia voters can find everything they need to know about the upcoming election at vote.virginia.gov,” said Edgardo Cortés, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections.  Voters can request an absentee ballot online using the Department’s secure online Citizen Portal at vote.virginia.gov.

Voters who want to vote an absentee ballot by mail must apply before 5:00pm on Tuesday, October 31st.  If you need to request a ballot by mail, the Department of Elections advises applying as early as possible to account for any potential delays in mail delivery.  Absentee ballots by mail must be returned by 7:00pm on Election Day.

In-person absentee voting is available at local voter registration offices Monday through Friday during regular office hours and on Saturday, October 28th and Saturday, November 4th. The last day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, November 4, 2017.  Office hours and locations for in-person absentee voting may vary by locality and are available at vote.virginia.gov.

Also remember that Virginia law requires voters to present an acceptable photo ID when voting in-person.  For a list of acceptable forms of photo identification, or to find out how to obtain a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card, please visitvote.virginia.gov.  Voters can also find information about the upcoming election and check their registration status on the site.

Eligible Virginians may register to vote online at vote.virginia.gov or by submitting a completed voter registration form to their local general registrar’s office.  The last day to register to vote for the November General Election is October 16, 2017.  Registrations must be received or postmarked by this date. For more information, call the Department of Elections’ toll free number at1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

   
