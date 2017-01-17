 jump to example.com

Abolishing Obamacare rewards wealthy, punishes working families

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 7:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Column by Frank Clemente and Ron Pollack

obamacareRepublican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) threaten the health care of 30 million Americans and would erode some rare progress made recently to reverse America’s growing economic inequality.

By taxing rich households and big corporations to subsidize health care for working families, the ACA does what good public policy should: level the playing field to give everyone a shot, not just those at the top. Abolishing the ACA would only further tilt the field in favor of the wealthy and well-connected.

It turns out that taking away health insurance from struggling families can be a windfall for the well-to-do. The top 0.1% of households—those with income of at least $3.7 million a year—would receive a tax cut of about $197,000 in 2017, on average, if the ACA is repealed, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans would see the cost of their private health insurance skyrocket because they would lose ACA subsidies used to pay their premiums. The increased costs would range from about $4,000 to $6,000 per family, depending on family income. Taking away subsidies would make health insurance unaffordable for most of these families.

Denying struggling families quality, affordable health care while giving huge tax breaks to the wealthy and profitable corporations clearly contradicts President-elect Donald Trump’s claim of looking out for the little guy.

In addition to shifting resources from the working class to the upper class, repeal of the ACA would also cost about $1 trillion in lost revenues. (P3 total changes in revenues $1,052.1)

This huge revenue loss would make it impossible for Republicans to fund any sort of meaningful “replacement” for the ACA (if that’s in fact their desire). Most likely, millions would simply lose their health insurance.

It is important to look at who has gained health coverage under the ACA, which is funded mostly by $600 billion in taxes on wealthy families and on thriving health-care industries like insurance, prescription drugs and medical devices.

Since 2010, approximately 20 million Americans have obtained coverage—in all ethnic groups in every region of the country, including nearly 3 million children. Among white adults without a college degree (often viewed as the incoming president’s “base”), more than 6 million people have gained coverage.

The uninsured rate has fallen by more than one-third nationally. Some of the states [pp. 8-9] that saw the biggest drops in their number of uninsured helped elect Donald Trump, including West Virginia (-58.6%), Kentucky (-57.1%), Michigan (-49.3%), and Ohio (-44.7%).

Who would gain from abolishing the health-care law and the taxes that fund it? Among the big winners would be wealthy investors, who often don’t have to work for a living but simply live off the proceeds of their fortunes. The ACA places a small 3.8% tax on their investment income from dividends, interest, capital gains and rent. This only affects the top 2% of households—couples making more than $250,000 a year.

Much of that passive income is generally taxed at much lower rates than similar amounts of income from wages and salaries—at as little as half the rate. The ACA’s investment-income surtax goes a small way towards closing that tax loophole, which is, of course, just one of many enjoyed by the wealthy.

In order to strengthen Medicare, the ACA also extended a 0.9% tax that funds the insurance program for the elderly and disabled—applying it to all the income of the Top 2%. Previously, the tax phased out for married couples on any income above $250,000.

Thanks to this tax and other changes made by the ACA, Medicare’s ability to fully serve its 57 million participants was extended by 10 years and important improvements were made to benefits. If this tax were taken away, Medicare beneficiaries would face higher premiums and deductibles.

Repeal of Obamacare presents a stark tradeoff. Abolishing the ACA gives big tax breaks to the most privileged members of our society while increasing the economic burdens on millions of working Americans—while also endangering their health.

Polls show that voters in November overwhelmingly believed the system is rigged to benefit the rich and powerful. Repealing the ACA will rig the system even more. Those aren’t the skewed priorities the American people voted for.

Frank Clemente is executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness and Ron Pollack is founding executive director of Families USA, the national organization for health care consumers. This op-ed previously appeared in USA Today.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

Poll: Affordable college, economy tied in eyes of Virginia voters

Virginia voters believe improving the affordability of public colleges and universities would help solve the sluggish economy.

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

The streets of Waynesboro will have an Inaugural Parade feel on Wednesday thanks to Fishburne Military School.

Headed to DC for the inauguration? AAA offers travel tips

It is a tradition as storied and nearly as old as the Republic itself. This Friday, America celebrates the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

AAA: Gas prices stabilizing after days of upward movement

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region have stayed relatively static this week, in some areas rising or falling by just a penny or so.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

Inside the Numbers: #19 UVA flips the script in win at Clemson

UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 