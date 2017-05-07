 jump to example.com

AAA: Gas prices take dip

Published Sunday, May. 7, 2017, 9:28 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

While consumers are still experiencing higher gas prices compared to last year due to the OPEC agreement, they are seeing prices drop slowly across the Mid-Atlantic region as a result of increased gasoline inventories and low demand across the country.

gas pricesDespite the high prices, some Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states saw prices drop on the week, including Virginia (-3 cents).

“Oversupply is keeping gas prices low as the market awaits the summer driving season’s demand for fuel,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Oil prices remain under $50 per barrel, which also contributes to lower prices at the pump.”

Today’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.35, a four cent drop from one week ago, three cents less than last month and 13 cents more than this time last year. One year ago, the country was experiencing higher consumer demand and prices were increasing.

At the close of trading Friday, May 5, on the NYMEX, WTI crude oil dropped $3.11 to settle at $46.22. The sub-$50 per barrel price can be partly attributed to increasing crude oil stocks. Increased production from the U.S. comes ahead of talks to extend a production cut agreement from OPEC and non-OPEC countries, which is scheduled to end on June 30. The countries in the agreement will meet on May 25 in Vienna, Austria to discuss whether to end or extend the supply reduction.

There is reason to believe that continued low crude oil prices is reducing global investment in oil exploration, which could lead to tighter supplies moving forward. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released information that revealed global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, as companies continued to cut spending and conventional oil projects were at their lowest level in 70 years.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Volunteers invited to join Shenandoah National Park in fight against invasive plants
SWAG Writers presents Brad Parks, Domnica Radulescu
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 8-12
Bach Festival director honored with Rising Star Award
Wild ending gives VMI series win over UNCG, 8-7
Squirrels blanked by Baysox
‘Cats take pair of games at Potomac, 3-0 and 11-3
Campbell downs Liberty, 7-4
Virginia strawberry growers expect strong season
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 8-12
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 8-12
Northam campaign adds Northern Virginia, Roanoke, Charlottesville to TV ad buy
Perriello releasing healthcare TV ad next week
I-81 northbound lane closures in Augusta County May 8-12
Is it true that fuel cell cars are finally available for mainstream drivers in the U.S.?
Study: Agritourism impact on Shenandoah Valley economy
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 