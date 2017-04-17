 jump to example.com

AAA: Gas prices reach 2017 high

Published Monday, Apr. 17, 2017, 5:28 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

gas pricesToday’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.41. This price is two cents more expensive than one week ago, 12 cents more than one month ago and 30 cents more than one year ago.

The national average is at its highest price this year and has now increased for 20 consecutive days. Pump prices in 43 states and Washington D.C. have moved higher over the last week. This increase was most prevalent in the East Coast region where refiners wrapped up seasonal turnaround resulting in significant prices increases last week.

Pennsylvania ($2.64), Washington, DC ($2.55), New York ($2.52) and Connecticut ($2.48) all land on the list of top 15 most expensive markets. The region made the final switch to summer-blend gasoline last week, causing states in the region to top the list of largest weekly increases: Delaware (+9 cents), Vermont (+6 cents), Maryland (+6 cents), North Carolina (+5 cents), Rhode Island (+5 cents), Maine (+5 cents) and Pennsylvania (+5 cents). Compared to this same time last year, New Jersey (+43 cents), Delaware (+36 cents), and Pennsylvania (+35 cents) are seeing significant increases at the pump. This trend is likely the result of the region’s move toward less substantial gasoline imports.

Last week, crude oil futures held onto the week’s gains closing out above $53 per barrel. Competitive prices were led by reports that OPEC and non-OPEC compliance is above 90 percent and the countries are considering extending production cuts beyond June, the original end date for the agreement reached last November. Participating OPEC countries plan to meet on May 25 to discuss how an extension of their agreement could further rebalance global oil supply and inventory levels.

Markets opened Monday morning with less confidence, countered somewhat by growing U.S. production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a larger-than-expected decline in oil stockpiles last week showing growth in U.S. oil output. National crude oil output reached a one-year high of an estimated 9.1 million b/d in March this year. Last week’s Baker Hughes oil rig count report — which showed the U.S. adding 11 rigs last week, bringing the total rig count to 683 — is further evidence of increased U.S. production. Traders will continue to watch the impact that increased U.S. production has on OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the market. At the close of last week’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was up seven cents to settle at $53.18 per barrel.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Spring Football Festival set for Saturday, April 29
VDOT sets public meeting on Route 340 signal changes in Stuarts Draft
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park announces Star Gazing Parties
Overnight closures on Route 37 in Frederick County for paving work
Augusta Health named one of 50 best hospitals in U.S.
Two Fishburne Military School cadets make cut for National Drill Championships
Angela Lynn House of Delegates campaign holds first town hall
Warner: Trump should reach out to Democrats
Albemarle County tax rate hearing set for May 15
W&L visiting lecturer to speak on ‘Time, Technology, and the History of Ancient Science’
Michael DelBiondo to present Earth Day Convocation at Bridgewater College
Castro’s homer gives Hillcats third straight win
P-Nats lose early lead, fall 5-4 in 11 innings
Author Emmi Itäranta to speak about her novel Memory of Water
EMU grad Woré Ndiaye to lead UN-appointed working group in Senegal
MBU taps new director of physician assistant program
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 