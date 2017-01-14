#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Clemson (11-6, 1-4 ACC) shot 50 percent for the game against the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense and forced 16 Virginia turnovers to hang tight.

But London Perrantes (25 points, 8-of-15 shooting) and Marial Shayok (17 points, 8-of-14 shooting) were too much.

The game was tied at 36 at the half, and UVA (13-3, 3-2 ACC) took control early in the second half, leading by as many as nine.

Clemson fought back to tie the game at 70 with 2:19 to go on an and-one by Jaron Blossomgame (22 points, 10-of-14 shooting).

Perrantes put the Cavs back on top to stay with a three at the 2:05 mark, and on an off-day for the Pack-Line, it was the UVA defense that stepped up in the final two minutes.

Clemson’s only field goal in the final 2:05 came on a Gabe Devoe stickback with five seconds to go.

UVA Team Notes

Virginia (13-3, 3-2 ACC) has a six-game winning streak vs. Clemson

UVA is 4-1 in true road games in 2016-17

The Cavaliers’ 10 3-pointers were their most since 14 vs. Grambling State ( Nov. 22 )

) The Cavaliers allowed season highs in points in the paint (42), points off turnovers (23) and fast break points (10)

UVA’s bench was out-scored for the second time this season (26-16)

