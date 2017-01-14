 jump to example.com

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 2:16 pm

uva clemson#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Clemson (11-6, 1-4 ACC) shot 50 percent for the game against the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense and forced 16 Virginia turnovers to hang tight.

But London Perrantes (25 points, 8-of-15 shooting) and Marial Shayok (17 points, 8-of-14 shooting) were too much.

The game was tied at 36 at the half, and UVA (13-3, 3-2 ACC) took control early in the second half, leading by as many as nine.

Clemson fought back to tie the game at 70 with 2:19 to go on an and-one by Jaron Blossomgame (22 points, 10-of-14 shooting).

Perrantes put the Cavs back on top to stay with a three at the 2:05 mark, and on an off-day for the Pack-Line, it was the UVA defense that stepped up in the final two minutes.

Clemson’s only field goal in the final 2:05 came on a Gabe Devoe stickback with five seconds to go.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • Virginia (13-3, 3-2 ACC) has a six-game winning streak vs. Clemson
  • UVA is 4-1 in true road games in 2016-17
  • The Cavaliers’ 10 3-pointers were their most since 14 vs. Grambling State (Nov. 22)
  • The Cavaliers allowed season highs in points in the paint (42), points off turnovers (23) and fast break points (10)
  • UVA’s bench was out-scored for the second time this season (26-16)

 

Player Notes

  • London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points for his second straight 20-point game
  • Perrantes has a four-game double figure scoring streak
  • Marial Shayok matched a career-high 17 points for the second straight game and has a four-game double figure scoring streak
  • Perrantes made his 116th career start, tying him for 8th all-time at UVA with Harold Deane (1994-97)
  • Isaiah Wilkins tied a career high with 13 rebounds
UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

