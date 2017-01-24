#12 UVA dominates #13 Notre Dame, wins 71-54

London Perrantes had 22 points, and #12 UVA stifled #13 Notre Dame all night in a 71-54 win in South Bend on Tuesday.

The win lifts the Cavs (16-3, 6-2 ACC) to a 4-1 mark on the road in ACC play.

Notre Dame (17-4, 6-2 ACC) had averaged 81.2 points per game coming in, but the Irish never got on track against the nation’s best scoring defense.

Bonzie Colson was the saving grace early, scoring 14 in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting to keep Notre Dame in the game, just down one at the half, at 27-26.

Virginia keyed on Colson in the second half, limiting him to six points and just two shots from the field, as the Pack-Line harassed the Irish into 9-of-23 shooting (39.1 percent) after the break.

It was still 38-37 ‘Hoos, though, before a pair of free throws by Isaiah Wilkins at the 14:01 mark pushed the lead to three, and started a 12-5 UVA scoring run that ended with Virginia up 50-42 on a three by Perrantes with 9:26 left.

A Colson layup with 5:19 to go pulled the Irish to 57-51, but Notre Dame would make just one field goal the rest of the way, a garbage time layup.

Virginia closed on a 17-3 run.

Perrantes had his 22 on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc in 34 minutes.

Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points, hitting on 2-of-6 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, to go with nine rebounds.

Devon Hall had 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds. Marial Shayok had 10 on 5-of-10 shooting.

Ty Jerome had his best game as a Cavalier, scoring eight points, all in the second half, on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and hitting on 2-of-3 from three-point range, to go with two assists in 14 minutes.

Darius Thompson didn’t score, but had a team-high five assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

Virginia dominated the glass, outrebounding Notre Dame 34-22, including a 10-2 advantage in offensive rebounds, and a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.

The Cavs finished at 46.3 percent from the field (25-of-54) and 47.4 percent from three-point range (9-of-19).

Notre Dame, the best three-point shooting team in the ACC coming in, at 41.0 percent, connected on just 3-of-18 from long range (16.7 percent), and shot 41.7 percent from the field overall (20-of-48).

Colson finished with 20 points and three rebounds. He had averaged an ACC-best 10.9 rebounds a game coming in.