YouTube loves Lana-Rusev-Lashley: WWE not at bottom yet

Published Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, 4:00 pm

I wrote last month about how I had canceled my subscription to WWE Network after having not watched WWE programming in months, and the reasons why.

Scanning the news of the day in pro wrestling, I came across an item touting the 1.4 million YouTube views of a segment from last night’s “Raw” featuring the ongoing storyline with Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

I’m not going into detail on the storyline, because frankly, whatever.

It’s stupid.

You want me to want to watch Rusev in the ring with Lashley? Have them cut promos on each other and then let them get it on.

This isn’t hard.

The soap-opera bullshit, please.

That we’re being beat over the head with the 1.4 million views on YouTube means WWE is proud that this garbage is over with whoever this garbage is over with.

It’s a sign that WWE is not at the bottom yet, and a reminder to me to appreciate AEW, New Japan, MLW and NWA Power for actually wanting me to watch.

Column by Chris Graham

