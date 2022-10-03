wwpl to host virtual book talk on the response to world war i

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton will host a virtual conversation with Neil Lanctot, author of The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Lanctot will explore the story of how the three most influential American progressives of the early 20th century split over America’s response to World War I. The book is an engrossing account of how and why the United States emerged onto the world stage, according to the WWPL.

Lanctot is a historian who has written four books Fair Dealing and Clean Playing: The Hilldale Club and the Development of Black Professional Baseball, 1910-1932; Negro League Baseball: The Rise and Ruin of a Black Institution; and Campy: The Two Lives of Roy Campanella.

His writing has appeared in Smithsonian, Chicago Tribune, Philadelphia Inquirer, Baltimore Sun and several other journals and anthologies.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived.

In addition to welcoming museum visitors from around the world, the Presidential Library produces online educational programming for people of all ages.

For additional information or to register for the Zoom book talk, visit www.woodrowwilson.org.