Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
wwpl to host virtual book talk on the response to world war i
Culture

WWPL to host virtual book talk on the response to World War I

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Woodrow Wilson
Photo courtesy woodrowwilson.org

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton will host a virtual conversation with Neil Lanctot, author of The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Lanctot will explore the story of how the three most influential American progressives of the early 20th century split over America’s response to World War I. The book is an engrossing account of how and why the United States emerged onto the world stage, according to the WWPL.

Lanctot is a historian who has written four books Fair Dealing and Clean Playing: The Hilldale Club and the Development of Black Professional Baseball, 1910-1932; Negro League Baseball: The Rise and Ruin of a Black Institution; and Campy: The Two Lives of Roy Campanella.

His writing has appeared in Smithsonian, Chicago Tribune, Philadelphia Inquirer, Baltimore Sun and several other journals and anthologies.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived.

In addition to welcoming museum visitors from around the world, the Presidential Library produces online educational programming for people of all ages.

For additional information or to register for the Zoom book talk, visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

sentence
,

‘To reinforce the public’s trust and confidence:’ Sheriff’s office receives federal grant
Rebecca Barnabi
Halloween

Sweet Halloween: Survey reveals America’s most and least popular candies for trick-or-treating
Rebecca Barnabi

The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.

albemarle county virginia

Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county's mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect.

school education
, ,

‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies
Rebecca Barnabi
city of waynesboro virginia logo
,

Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
News Desk
suicide prevention license plate
,

Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
Crystal Graham
substance abuse
,

HHS awards $8.8 million to continue support of families affected by substance use
Crystal Graham