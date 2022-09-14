World’s largest aeroponic smart farm opens in Danville
AeroFarms celebrated the opening of a nearly 140,000 square-foot indoor farming facility Monday.
The facility is in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, will employ 158 individuals and provide indoor-grown lettuces and specialty leafy greens to major retailers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to a press release.
“We are excited to be part of the future of agriculture in the great state of Virginia, an incredible state with a strong farming tradition,” AeroFarms Co-Founder and CEO David Rosenberg said in the press release. “Locating in the Danville area highlights how our innovative indoor growing approach works in both rural and urban environments. At 140,000 square feet, our new indoor vertical farm is the largest of its kind in the world. This facility will help us meet increased consumer demand for safely grown produce that always delivers peak flavor.”
The new indoor farm will distribute to the company’s existing retailers, including Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Weee!, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets, and serve approximately 50 million individuals.
“Agriculture continues to play a significant role in Virginia’s economy, and we congratulate AeroFarms on opening this state-of-the-art facility in Pittsylvania County,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said in the press release. “Virginia is quickly becoming the destination of choice for companies in innovation-driven industries like indoor vertical farming to locate and to expand. This announcement is an important step on the pathway to a bright future of food security and prosperity for all Virginians.”
AeroFarms was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New Jersey with a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity.
“When we work to remove unnecessary regulations while investing in the education and workforce resources that support our business community, Virginia can become the destination of choice for companies in innovation-driven industries like indoor vertical farming,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “I congratulate AeroFarms on the opening of this important new facility and thank the team of local leaders, educational institutions and business assistance resources who all worked to ensure this venture will be a success.”
AeroFarms’ indoor farm facility is funded by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. Virginia Tech and Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will provide assistance with workforce development assistance and plant testing. AeroFarms qualifies for state benefits from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, and funding and services for job creation are provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.