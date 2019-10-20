World Series pitching matchups set: Scherzer, Cole in Game 1

Max Scherzer will get the ball in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and will face the unbeatable Gerrit Cole, the ace for the Houston Astros.

The pitching matchups are set for the Series’ opening three games.

Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12.7K/9) rebounded nicely after struggling following his return from the IL in August. The three-time Cy Young winner is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four postseason appearances, including three starts, getting the win in Game 4 of the NDLS over Los Angeles with a seven-inning stint in which he gave up a run on four hits, striking out seven and walking three.

Mad Max also got the win in Game 2 of the NLCS over St. Louis, striking out 11 and walking two in seven one-hit innings.

Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 13.8K/9), you might have heard, hasn’t lost in forever, actually, since May 22, winning 19 consecutive decisions over a span of 25 starts.

The Astros are 23-2 in Cole starts in that stretch.

Cole has a 3-0 record with a 0.40 ERA in three starts in the 2019 postseason, giving up one run on 10 hits in 22.2 innings, striking out 32 and walking eight, which is just ridiculous.

Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.8K/9) will start Game 2 on Wednesday for Washington, facing Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 12.1K/9).

The Game 3 starters are Nats lefty Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10.6K/9) and Astros righty Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 8.1K/9).

Story by Chris Graham

Comments