Woodrow Wilson to visit the Staunton Braves on July 1

The 28th President and Staunton native, Woodrow Wilson, and his beloved 1919 Pierce Arrow Presidential Limousine will visit the Staunton Braves home game on Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at John Moxie Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.

A huge fan of baseball throughout this life, the former president, portrayed by local historian Judd Bankert, will throw out the first pitch. The 1919 Pierce Arrow is the oldest still-operational presidential limousine in the country and is permanently on display at the museum at 20 North Coalter Street in downtown Staunton.

Before the game, Woodrow Wilson will be available for photos and autographs. Game attendees will receive $2 off admission to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum as well as a 20 percent off coupon at the President’s Gift Shop.

To find locations for free game tickets, visit www.stauntonbravesbaseball.com/about-3.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and times in which he lived. In addition to welcoming museum visitors from around the world, the Presidential Library produces online educational programming for people of all ages.

For additional information, call 540-885-0897 x 113 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

