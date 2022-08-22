Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp.
A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when it attempted to exit I-81 abruptly. The Ford ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment. The Ford was hauling a small utility trailer that overturned.
The driver of the Ford, Louin S. Coates, 65, of Woodbridge, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Coates was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Ford, a 13-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.