Women’s Tennis: No. 20 Virginia drops 5-2 decision at Wake Forest

The No. 20 Virginia women’s tennis team (10-3, 4-2 ACC) dropped an ACC match on the road for the first time this season, falling at No. 33 Wake Forest (11-2, 3-0 ACC) by a score of 5-2 on Sunday at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Virginia got singles wins from sophomore Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.) and freshman Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) against the Deacs. Glozman’s win came over the No. 96 singles player, Anna Ulyashchenko.

The Cavaliers took the first doubles match with a win on court three by the pairing of Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) and Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) over Wake Forest’s 47th-ranked duo, but the home-standing Deacs claimed the doubles point with wins on courts one and two.

Wake Forest then rattled off three consecutive singles wins to lock up the match, taking victories on courts one, five and six.

O’Dell got the Cavaliers on the board with a win on court four, taking a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Saby Nihalani before Glozman would notch a second point with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over the nationally-ranked Ulyashchenko on court two.

Wake Forest then closed things out with a three-set victory on court three for the final overall score of 5-2 in the dual match.

Virginia will return to action on Friday, March 8, when the Cavaliers host top-ranked North Carolina at 3 p.m.

No. 33 Wake Forest 5, No. 20 Virginia 2

Singles

No. 40 Emma Davis (WF) def. No. 43 Meghan Kelley – 6-2, 6-1 Vivian Glozman def. No. 96 Anna Ulyashchenko (WF) – 7-6, 6-2 Eliza Omirou (WF) def. Chloe Gullickson – 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Amber O’Dell def. Saby Nihalani (WF) – 6-3, 6-2 Anna Brylin (WF) def. Sofia Munera – 6-2, 6-2 Chandler Carter (WF) def. Hunter Bleser – 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 6, 4, 2, 3

Doubles

No. 45 Chandler Carter/Emma Davis (WF) def. Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell vs. – 6-4 M.C. Meredith/Eliza Omirou (WF) def. Vivian Glozman/Sofia Munera vs. – 6-2 Hunter Bleser/Meghan Kelley def. No. 47 Anna Brylin/Anna Ulyashchenko (WF) – 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

