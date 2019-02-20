Women’s Tennis: #18 UVA shuts out William & Mary

The #18 UVA women’s tennis team (8-1) won its fifth straight match on Tuesday, taking a 4-0 victory over William & Mary (2-6) at the Boar’s Head Spots Club.

The Cavaliers took the doubles point then used straight-set victories from sophomore Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.), senior Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) and freshman Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) to secure the win over the Tribe.

Virginia wasted no time taking the overall lead, picking up a 6-0 victory on court three in doubles from the duo of junior Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) and Kelley. The Cavaliers then followed it up with a 6-2 victory from Glozman and freshman Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) on court two to lock up the doubles point.

Glozman worked quickly once the match shifted to singles play, picking up her 6-0, 6-1 victory over the Tribe’s Clara Tanielian on court two singles to extend the Virginia lead.

Kelley followed it up with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on at the top of the lineup over Natalia Perry before O’Dell would clinch the match with her 6-2, 6-3 win over Mila Saric at four singles.

The Cavaliers will return to action this weekend with a pair of matches in ACC play. Virginia will host No. 17 NC State at 4 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 22) before hosting Virginia Tech for a noon match on Sunday (Feb. 24). The match with the Hokies will represent the Commonwealth Clash between the teams.

No. 18 Virginia 4, William & Mary 0



Singles

No. 45 Meghan Kelley def. Natalia Perry (WM) – 6-2, 6-2 Vivian Glozman def. Clara Tanielian (WM) – 6-0, 6-1 Chloe Gullickson vs. Lauren Goodman (WM) – 7-5, 2-1 (unfinished) Amber O’Dell def. Mila Saric (WM) – 6-2, 6-3 Hunter Bleser vs. Charlotte Madson (WM) – 2-6, 6-3 (unfinished) Camille Favero vs. Vitoria Okuyama (WM) – 6-4, 5-2 (unfinished)

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 4



Doubles

Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell vs. Vitoria Okuyama/Clara Tanielian (WM) – 5-3 (unfinished) Vivian Glozman/Sofia Munera def. Lauren Goodman/Charlotte Madson (WM) – 6-2 Hunter Bleser/Meghan Kelley def. Natalia Perry/Mila Saric (WM) – 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2

