Women’s Soccer: VMI loses at Marshall, 3-0

Published Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, 10:15 pm

VMI lost at Marshall by a 3-0 score Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, W.Va.

VMI (2-6-0) struggled to keep possession on the Marshall (3-4-1) side of the pitch as the Thundering Herd registered a 20-3 shots advantage during the match.

Marshall’s Meg Jarvis put the Thundering Herd on the board first with the game-winning goal in the 29th minute (28:26) off an assist from Kat Gonzalez. A few minutes before the half (42:50), Jarvis added another score as she put the ball past VMI keeper Jillian Hall in an unassisted effort.

Early in the second half (52:32), Gonzalez received a pass from Cassidy Bell and scored the third and final goal for Marshall. The Thundering Herd earned 10 shot attempts in each half.

VMI’s Maggie Beckman, Riley Flanagan and Morgan Anderson tallied the shot attempts for the Keydets. Jarvis led Marshall with five shots on the afternoon while Gonzalez logged five herself.

Hall finished the match with seven saves throughout the game while Marshall’s Mira Pastoft earned the win with two saves.

The Keydets return to action next Thursday, September 16, on the road at Radford University. Kickoff is slated for a 7 p.m. start in Radford, Virginia.