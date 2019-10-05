Women’s Soccer: #1 UVA wins 3-0 at Miami on Friday night

It took only two minutes to get in the scoring column as #1 UVA (10-0-2, 2-0-2 ACC) went on the road and picked up a 3-0 victory at Miami (3-5-2, 0-3-1 ACC) on Friday night at Cobb Stadium.

The Cavaliers got a brace from freshman Diana Ordonez (Prosper, Texas) and a goal from sophomore Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.) to pick up the victory. It was the fourth multiple-goal game of the season for Ordonez who now has 12 goals in nine games played and she hit her fourth game-winner of the season.

Junior Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) turned in her seventh clean sheet of the season, tallying a save on Miami’s only shot on goal for the night. The Virginia defense allowed only two shots, while the Cavaliers tallied 15 shots with nine of them on frame.

“It was a good team win and overall a good performance at what is always a challenging place to play,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “Miami were very organized and made it difficult for us to break them down. The early goal was a difference maker for us and I thought we got good minutes from our entire squad.”

The Cavaliers wasted no time in getting on the board as Ordonez found the net two minutes into the match. Sophomore Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.) chased down a ball near the right corner and played it back to junior Anna Sumpter (Charlottesville, Va.) at the corner of the box. Sumpter redirected the ball in toward the near post where a diving Ordonez headed it in for the score.

Virginia extended the lead in the 50th minute when Spaanstra hit her third goal of the season. Jarrett slipped a ball into the box where a Hurricane player was unable to collect it and the ball bounced to the feet of Spaanstra. The sophomore midfielder collected the ball on the run and struck the ball in stride to the right of the keeper for the 2-0 lead.

Ordonez scored her second goal of the night in the 59th minute when Jarrett found her just outside the six. Jarrett dribbled the ball down the right side of the field, cutting in at the end line and playing a ball back to Ordonez at the corner of the six. The freshman collected and fired her shot to the right of the keeper, pushing the Cavaliers out to a 3-0 lead on the Hurricanes.

Virginia will continue to play on the road next week, traveling to face NC State on Wednesday (Oct. 9) in a 7 p.m. match at Dail Stadium.