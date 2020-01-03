Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls 65-47 to UNC

Virginia suffered a 65-47 loss to North Carolina on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

North Carolina (11-2, 2-0 ACC) went on an 18-2 run in the first six minutes of the second quarter to take control of the game.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby, freshman guard Shemera Williams and senior forward Lisa Jablonowski each scored 12 points for UVA (5-8, 0-2 ACC).

All five North Carolina starters finished the game in double figures, led by 16 points from senior center Janelle Bailey.

