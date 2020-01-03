Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls 65-47 to UNC
Virginia suffered a 65-47 loss to North Carolina on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.
North Carolina (11-2, 2-0 ACC) went on an 18-2 run in the first six minutes of the second quarter to take control of the game.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby, freshman guard Shemera Williams and senior forward Lisa Jablonowski each scored 12 points for UVA (5-8, 0-2 ACC).
All five North Carolina starters finished the game in double figures, led by 16 points from senior center Janelle Bailey.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.