Women’s basketball: UVA plays at Pitt on Thursday
The UVA women’s basketball team (7-11, 1-4 ACC) travels to face Pittsburgh (9-10, 0-5 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Broadcast Information
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and on AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
UVA Team Notes
- Junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) has led the team in scoring in three of the last four games
- Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) has led the team in rebounding or shared the team lead in rebounding in five of the last six games
- Willoughby only scored two points in the loss at Louisville. It was her lowest offensive output since scoring two points against Georgia Tech her freshman season. Wiloughby has started every game of her collegiate career and scored in all 84 games in which she has appeared. Willoughby took a season-low four shots against Louisville after putting up double-digit attempts in each of the last fifteen games
- Senior forward Mone Jones (Durham, N.C.) has shot 50 percent or better from the field in three of the last five games, including going 3-of-6 against Louisville
- Junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) had a career-high four steals against Louisville. Jablonowski has grabbed two or more steals in the last six games
- The Cavaliers erased a 19-point deficit to come back and defeat Virginia Tech, 62-58, on Jan. 10. Only two teams this season have erased larger deficits to come back and win a game: Iowa was down 24 points against West Virginia on Nov. 23 and Tennessee trailed Stetson by 20 on Dec. 5
- Virginia’s comeback against Virginia Tech was the second time this season the Cavaliers erased a 15-point deficit to win, having trailed by that many against South Florida. UVA is the only team in the country this season to have twice come back to win when trailing by 15 or more points
- Aiyeotan has 140 blocked shots in her career. She passed Jocelyn Logan Friend (2002-05) to move into third place in the UVA record book. Heather Burge (1990-93) is in second with 152