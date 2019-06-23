Women’s basketball: Kestner set to transfer to Liberty

The leading scorer in Liberty High School basketball history will now be joining the Liberty University women’s basketball program. Makaela Kestner, who spent her freshman season at South Florida, has transferred to the Lady Flames.

Kestner, a 5-11 guard from Manassas, Va., will sit out the 2019-20 season due to the NCAA’s transfer regulations. She will have three years of eligibility remaining when she first suits up for the Lady Flames in 2020-21.

“We are excited to have Makaela bring her skills and talents to our program,” stated Liberty Women’s Basketball Head Coach Carey Green. “Her size and athleticism at the guard position will impact both ends of the court. Makaela’s versatility is a welcome addition to our program. Overall, her growth and development along with experiences and maturation will certainly raise the expectations of our success.”

Kestner was part of a South Florida team which won 19 games and advanced to the second round of the Postseason WNIT in 2018-19. She made 20 appearances for the Bulls, averaging 0.4 points and 0.6 rebounds per outing.

Kestner graduated from Liberty High School in Bealeton, Va., in 2018 as the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer with 1,552 career points. No player in Fauquier County, male or female, has ever scored as many points. Kestner was named to the 2017-18 Class 4C All-Region team after averaging 18.5 ppg as a senior

Kestner is one of six newcomers who will be joining the Liberty women’s basketball program this year, along with junior college transfer Nenna Lindstrom and freshmen Audrey Clark, Anjanae Mueck, Asia Todd and Kennedi Williams.

