William & Mary releases 2019-2020 CAA basketball schedule

William & Mary released its 2019-2020 CAA basketball schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the second of a five-year rotating conference schedule that pairs each school with a travel partner. With the exception of the opening weekend (Friday/Sunday), teams will compete in a Thursday/Saturday format that features back-to-back games at home or on the road.

During the two weeks in which a team faces its travel partner, both squads will play just one conference game during the week. W&M’s travel partner is Elon.

The Tribe plays five of its first seven league games on the road, beginning with a single-game week at Elon on Sunday, Dec. 30. W&M heads to Hofstra (Jan. 2) and Northeastern (Jan. 4) before its opening two CAA home games. The Tribe welcomes UNCW to Williamsburg on Jan. 9 and Charleston two days later on Jan. 11. W&M rounds out the tough opening stretch by traveling to Delaware on Jan. 16 and Drexel on Jan. 18.

After five road games in its first seven CAA contests, the Green and Gold will host four straight inside Kaplan Arena. W&M welcomes state rival James Madison to Williamsburg on Jan. 23 before hosting Towson on Jan. 25. The Tribe rounds out the homestand with Hofstra (Jan. 30) and Northeastern (Feb. 1).

The Tribe hits the road for the CAA Southern swing at Charleston (Feb. 6) and UNCW (Feb. 8) during the first week of February. W&M returns home to host Drexel (Feb. 13) and Delaware (Feb. 15).

The final road weekend of the year sends the Tribe to Towson (Feb. 20) and James Madison (Feb. 22). The Green and Gold concludes the regular season by hosting Elon for Senior Day on Feb. 29.

The 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held March 7-10 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. for the first time.

