Whiteman, Quinn, Matheny go deep as Richmond pulls away from Erie

A five-run fifth inning and a solid start by Michael Plassmeyer punched an 8-2 victory for the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Each of the Flying Squirrels’ (45-47) six hits on the night went for extra bases, including three home runs, two doubles and one triple.

In his start for the Flying Squirrels, Plassmeyer (Win, 2-6) tied a career-high nine strikeouts for the second time this season over 7.0 innings of work. He has now thrown 103 strikeouts in 2021 between Double-A Montgomery and Richmond.

In the fourth, Heath Quinn put Richmond in front, 3-2, off a solo home run for his first hit with the Flying Squirrels this season.

In the fifth, Shane Matheny propelled a solo homer against Erie (50-42) starter Elvin Rodriguez (Loss, 4-5) to lead off the frame. After Simon Whiteman doubled and David Villar walked, Sandro Fabian brought them home to extended Richmond’s lead to 6-2. With two runners on, Vince Fernandez drove a two-RBI triple to cap the scoring and gave the Flying Squirrels an 8-2 lead.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring in the third inning. After Matheny led off with a walk, Whiteman launched a two-run homer to left field that gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead. All of Whiteman’s three home runs with Richmond have come at home.

Erie evened the game, 2-2, in the fourth inning off a two-run homer from Dane Myers. Plassmeyer held the SeaWolves scoreless after the home run, retiring nine of his final 12 batters faced.

The bullpen combo of Frank Rubio and Matt Seelinger pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with two baserunners allowed to hold Richmond’s victory.

Rodriguez allowed seven runs off five hits in his start for Erie.

The series continues Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Akeel Morris (1-3, 10.23) will take the hill for Richmond while Beau Brieske (1-0, 2.12) will start for Erie.

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels will host their second Faith Night of the season. Fans can come early for music and player testimonials along with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the ballgame presented by Puritan Cleaners. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

