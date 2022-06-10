Which Horse Is Favorite For The 2022 Belmont Stakes?

We’ve seen three Belmont Stakes favorites win the race in the last four runnings, so which horse is likely to go off as the 2022 Belmont Stakes market leader for Saturday’s big race. We take a look at the latest Belmont Stakes odds, plus give you the best Belmont Stakes free bets to use on this US Triple Crown contest.



Who Is The 2022 Belmont Stakes Favorite?

We’ve 8 runners for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes this Saturday, but the current betting suggests two horses will be fighting it out for the Belmont Stakes favorite’s slot.

Mo Donegal had favorite for the Belmont Stakes with many sportsbooks last month after he stayed on really well to run fifth in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on 7th May. Many feel that the was he finished that day will mean this step up to 1m4f will be right up his street and it’s hard to argue with that, while his trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007.

However, since then Mo Donegal has been displaced as the Belmont Stakes favorite with many firms after WE THE PEOPLE @ 2/1 with BetOnline romped to a 10 1/2 length win here at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes on 14th May.

That win came over 1m1f but the ease of victory will give his backers plenty of confidence stepping up to 1m4f here, while 2 of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners also ran in the Peter Pan Stakes.

Four Of The Last 10 Belmont Stakes Favorites Have Won

Favorite backers for this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes will also be pleased to hear that four of the last 10 market leaders of the race have won – well, in fact, those four Belmont Stakes favorites actually won in the last seven runnings and this stat gets even better as we’ve had three winning favorites in the last four too.

Yes, on the day there is a chance that Mo Donegal @ 5/2 with BetOnline – who is priced only around half a point bigger than We The People – could leapfrog him as the Belmont Stakes favorite, as you feel both horses have strong cases. But at this stage We The People is just edging it as he looks to become the fourth winning Belmont Stakes favorite in the last five runnings!

Note: Odds are subject to change

Key Trends To Back Up We The People Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes Trends and Stats For We The People

10/10 – US bred and yet to race over 1m4f

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

6/10 – Placed in the top three last time out

4/10 – Won last time out

4/10 – Winning favorite

4/10 – Had run at Belmont before (3 won had won there)

2/10 – Ran in the Peter Pan Stakes last time out

Belmont Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – ESSENTIAL QUALITY (13/10 fav)

2020 – TIZ THE LAW (4/5 fav)

2019 – SIR WINSTON (10/1)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (4/5 fav)

2017 – TAPWRIT (53/10)

2016 – CREATOR (164/10)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (3/4 fav)

2014 – TONALIST (92/10)

2013 – PALACE MALICE (138/10)

2012 – UNION RAGS (11/4)

We The People Belmont Stakes Profile

1. WE THE PEOPLE @ 2/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Sex: Colt

Draw: 1

Form: 1-7-1

Swerved the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – therefore, this is the first of the US Triple Crown races We The People will contest. This 3 year-old has had just three career runs to date – however, has two victories from them, including in his most recent run here at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes (14th May). With two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners having run in the Peter Pan Stakes this is a decent trend in We The People’s favour.

That Peter Pan Stakes success was also an easy 10 1/2 length win over 1m1f so it’s no shock to see this Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt as the Belmont Stakes favorite with most racebooks. Yes, he’ll need to prove he can last out the extra 3 furlongs here with the Belmont Stakes run oer 1m4f, but he certainly wasn’t stopping last time to suggest the extra yardage is within range, while his proven track form is another huge positive – three of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had won at the track in the past.

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset and jockey Flavien Prat are both yet to win the Belmont Stakes but has a massive chance of putting that right this Saturday – We The People looks a worthy Belmont Stakes favorite.

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play We The People

2/1 Mo Donegal

5/2 Rich Strike 7/2 Creative Minister 6/1 Nest 8/1 Barber Road 10/1 Skippylongstocking 20/1 Golden Glider 20/1

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of June 10th, 2022

Best Betting Sites To Bet On 2022 Belmont Stakes



