Belmont Stakes 2022 Runners, Odds, Draws, Picks and Predictions

There are eight Belmont Stakes 2022 runners lining up for Saturday’s third and final leg of the US Triple Crown. With a purse of $1.5 million the stakes are high, so we take a look at the final Belmont Stakes contenders in more depth below. Including their Belmont Stakes draws, jockeys and recent form – plus give you the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes betting odds and free bets to use ahead of this Saturday’s (11th June) race, which is also known as ‘The Run For The Carnations’.

2022 Belmont Stakes Runners and Riders

1. WE THE PEOPLE @ 2/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Sex: Colt

Draw: 1

Form: 1-7-1

Swerved the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – therefore, this is the first of the US Triple Crown races We The People will contest. This 3 year-old has had just three career runs to date – however, has two victories from them, including in his most recent run here at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes (14th May). With two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners having run in the Peter Pan Stakes this is a decent trend in We The People’s favour.

That Peter Pan Stakes success was also an easy 10 1/2 length win over 1m1f so it’s no shock to see this Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt as the Belmont Stakes favorite with most racebooks. Yes, he’ll need to prove he can last out the extra 3 furlongs here with the Belmont Stakes run oer 1m4f, but he certainly wasn’t stopping last time to suggest the extra yardage is within range, while his proven track form is another huge positive – three of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had won at the track in the past.

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset and jockey Flavien Prat are both yet to win the Belmont Stakes but has a massive chance of putting that right this Saturday – We The People looks a worthy Belmont Stakes favorite.

2. SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING @ 20/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Runs: 8

Wins: 1

Sex: Colt

Draw: 2

Form: 4-2-4-3-4-1-3-5

Skippylongstocking has only the one career success so far and that was three runs ago at Gulfstream Park in an Allowance Optional Claimer. This 3 year-old has since come out and finished fifth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico three weeks ago (22nd May) – beaten 7 1/2 lengths at the line after keeping on at the one pace. The step up in distance is an unknown, but his running style indicates it’s worth trying after not quite having the pace to get into the race at this level in the Preakness Stakes last time. This will be his first run at Belmont Park and his trainer – Saffie A Joseph – is yet to win the Belmont Stakes, but he will have plenty of assistance from the saddle as his jockey – Manny Franco – won the Belmont Stakes in 2020 when steering home Tiz The Law to victory.

3. NEST @ 8/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Runs: 6

Wins: 4

Sex: Filly

Draw: 3

Form: 1-3-1-1-1-2

Nest will be the only filly in his year’s Belmont Stakes. Just 23 fillies have ever competed in the Belmont Stakes, with just three of those being succesful. The last female winning of the Belmont Stakes was in 2007 (Rags To Riches). Being a filly Nest was last seen running second in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Down, but was sent off favourite that day. She was doing her best work over the final few furlongs that day to suggest this step up in distance will bring out more improvement too.

Nest is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007, and will be ridden by Jose Ortiz, who teamed up with Pletcher to win the 2017 Belmont Stakes with a horse called Tapwrit.

4. RICH STRIKE @ 7/2 with BetOnline

Trainer: Eric R Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Runs: 8

Wins: 2

Sex: Gelding

Draw: 4

Form: 10-1-3-5-3-4-3-1

Rich Strike became a household name last month and also went into the record books after becoming the shock 80/1 winner of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. His win was bad even more special as he came with an unbelievable late run up the straight – weaving in and out of horses to pip the well-fancied Epicenter by 3/4 of a length. Rich Strike’s connections decided to bypass the second leg of the US Triple Crown (Preakness Stakes) recently – so will head to Saturday’s Belmont Stakes having had just over a month to get over that Kentucky Derby win.

The way he dodged through the Kentucky Derby field the last day and stayed on well suggests the step up in distance to 1m4f will be a big plus too. He is yet to run at Belmont Park, but there is no obvious reason why it won’t suit him. Many will feel that last win was a one-off or a fluke, so Rich Strike will be trying to prove it wasn’t. He’ll certainly have his supporters though as a better known horse, despite his jockey and trainer both still to win this race, while 5 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out.

5. CREATIVE MINISTER @ 6/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek

Jockey: B J Hernandez

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Sex: Colt

Draw: 5

Form: 2-1-1-3

Creative Minister is a lightly-raced 3 year-old colt, but will certainly be popular with Belmont Stakes punter after a recent third in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse. He finished just 3 1/2 lengths off the winner – Early Voting – and plugged on well over that 1m 1 1/2f trip to indicate the extra trip here (1m4f) is well worth a crack.

This colt is has never raced at Belmont Park, while his trainer and jockey are also still to record a success in the Belmont Stakes. However, with just four career outings and having finished in the top three in all those runs, he’s sure to have his backers and looks a solid option for the place players out there too.

6. MO DONEGAL @ 5/2 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Sex: Colt

Draw: 6

Form: 1-1-3-1-5

Mo Donegal was last seen running 5th in the Kentucky Derby (7th May) – beaten just 3 3/4 lengths. That run was over 1m2f, but ran on really well so the step up in trip here to 1m4f looks a big positive. This Todd Pletcher runner also missed the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico three weeks ago so will come into the Belmont Stakes fresher than some of the others, while his stable (Todd Pletcher) has a cracking record in this race – winning the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007. His jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – also won this race in 2016 on Creator.

Mo Donegal is also a previous winner at Belmont Park, so that track form will give him an edge – having won here on debut back in October 21. Looks likely to go off near the head of the Belmont Stakes betting market and will have a large chunk of punters siding with him. Big player, with 50% of the last 10 Belmonth Stakes winners having last run in the Kentucky Derby.

7. GOLDEN GLIDER @ 20/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Dylan Davis

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Draw: 7

Form: 1-5-4-4-2

Golden Glider comes from the 2019 winning stable of Mark E Casse, who won the Belmont Stakes that year with Sir Winston. This 3 year-old’s only career success, from five runs came, on debut at Tampa Bay Down in January, but was last seen running second to We The People, who also runs here, in the Peter Pan Stakes.

The plus is that last run also came here at Belmont Park, but the negative that day is he was well beaten (10 1/2 lengths) by a horse that also runs here (We The People), so will need to find some improvement on that form to overturn that running.

8. BARBER ROAD @ 10/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: John Alexander Ortiz

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Runs: 6

Wins: 0

Sex: Colt

Draw: 8

Form: 14-2-2-3-2-6

Barber Road last last seen running sixth in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs (7th May) and was actually only beaten 4 3/4 lengths. He raced a bit wide that day but the plus is that he was staying well at the end. Therefore, this step up to 1m4f looks a good move. The negative ahead of his chance is that he’s yet to win a race (6 runs), plus he’s still to race here at Belmont Park.7 of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had won between 2-5 times in the past.

His trainer – John Alexander Ortiz – is also still to win the the Belmont Stakes, but his jockey – Joel Rosario – has great history in the race – winning ‘The Race for the Carnations’ in 2019 on Sir Winston and in 2014 on Tonalist.

Belmont Stakes Picks and Predictions for 2022 Race

MO DONEGAL @ 5/2 with BetOnline – Our main Belmont Stakes pick for the 2022 race is Mo Donegal, who hails from the Todd Pletcher yard that have won this prize three times since 2007. It was hard to not be taken by the way this 3 year-old stayed on last time in the Kentucky Derby – beaten only 3 3/4 lengths in the end.

Yes, he’s got that ground to make up with the winner that day – Rich Strike – but he’s got another two furlongs to do that in this time. He was also bumped by another horse that day to suggest he’d have got a bit closer too.

Add in that he’s also got winning form at Belmont Park, when successful on his debut run there back in October 21, and that his jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – has won this race in the past (2016), then he’s got a lot going for him – including these key 10-year trends below.

Key Belmont Stakes Trends In Favour Of Mo Donegal

10/10 – US bred and yet to race over 1m4f

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Had run at Belmont before (3 won had won there)

2/10 – Trained by Todd Pletcher (3 wins in total)

Best Belmont Stakes Tip For An Outsider for 2022 Race

NEST @ 8/1 with BetOnline – Of those at slightly bigger prices the other Todd Plectcher runner in the field – Nest – looks interesting. She will get an handy 5lbs fillies allowance off the boys and that’s a big help. Yes, only three filles have even won the Belmont Stakes, but actually just 23 have tried.

The good news is the last of those fillies to win the Belmont Stake was Rags To Riches and that horse was also trained by a certain – Todd Pletcher!

This 3 year-old also knows how to win – having won 4 of her six starts – and is also yet to finish out of the first three. She also ran well to be second in the Kentucky Oaks last time out, but was staying on really well that day so and with another few furlongs, which she’ll get here, might have won that day. Jose Ortiz rides, who won this race in 2017.

Latest 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play We The People

2/1 Mo Donegal

5/2 Rich Strike 7/2 Creative Minister 6/1 Nest 8/1 Barber Road 10/1 Skippylongstocking 20/1 Golden Glider 20/1

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of June 9th, 2022

Belmont Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – ESSENTIAL QUALITY (13/10 fav)

2020 – TIZ THE LAW (4/5 fav)

2019 – SIR WINSTON (10/1)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (4/5 fav)

2017 – TAPWRIT (53/10)

2016 – CREATOR (164/10)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (3/4 fav)

2014 – TONALIST (92/10)

2013 – PALACE MALICE (138/10)

2012 – UNION RAGS (11/4)

Watch Essential Quality Winning the 153rd Belmont Stakes Again (2021)

