Where Can I Bet On The Breeders Cup In Virginia? Virginia Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Anybody in Virginia, or any US state, can bet on the Breeders Cup and you can follow our guide bellow to get you signed up and claim some horse racing free bets to use on the big race at Keeneland.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup On Virginia Sports Betting Sites

If you’re in Virginia, or in fact ANY US state, then you can bet on the Breeders Cup. BetOnline is a Virginia sports betting site that allows you to bet on the Breeders Cup and gives you a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 which can be used on the big race.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit at minimum $55

Receive your 50% deposit bonus, maximum $1000

Click on Racebook, then click on Breeders Cup

Select your horse and set how much you want to bet

Select Place Bet and you’re Breeders Cup bet has been placed

T&C: A $2000 deposit will get you the max $1000 Breeders Cup free bet. You can deposit a minimum $55, which with the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus would get you $27.50 in bonuses. You may only use this promo once on your FIRST deposit.

Where Can I Bet On The Breeders Cup In Virginia? Virginia Sports Betting Sites

Here are the best five Virginia betting sites to bet on the Breeders Cup. Click below to sign up and start betting on the Breeders Cup today. Not in Virginia? Don’t worry, our horse racing sportsbooks take players from ALL US states.

Latest Breeders Cup Odds

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

What Markets Are There On Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The Breeders Cup?

Take a look below at the comprehensive list with definitions of what each of the markets are on Virginia sports betting sites for The Breeders Cup.

Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st

Bet on a horse to finish 1st Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd

Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3

Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3 Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third. Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.

Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card. Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

Breeders Cup Betting Virginia — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Virginia

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Date : Sat 5 Nov

Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Time: ENTER RACE TIME

ENTER RACE TIME 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : BetOnline & JazzSports

BetOnline & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel & BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel, USA & BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC & BetOnline

Virginia Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Ranked

BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for horse racing markets

MyBookie – Leading free bet joing offer

BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer

Virginia Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Reviewed

Take a look at our reviews of each of the Virginia sports betting sites for Breeders Cup markets. We go through their welcome offers and what you get in terms of Breeders Cup free bets, as well as exactly how to claim them.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Site – $1000 Virginia Sports Betting Bonus

Join BetOnline to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Virginia and if you use our unique bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward you by matching this by 50%.

In short, this means a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2000 which will get you ‘Under Starters Orders’ for the horse racing at Keeneland with a tasty $1000 Breeders Cup bonus – You can then use this free extra cash when placing a bet on the Breeders Cup in Virginia.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On US horse racing in ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Virginia Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Site- Claim $750 Virginia Sports Betting Bonus

Everygame are a sports betting site with a stack of experience – therefore one you can totally trust that also have an array of cracking horse racing markets to bet on – even if you live in Virginia.

Plus, they also offer their new customers the chance of redeeming up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How? Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount – so a $250 deposit gets you another $250! More ‘good news’ they will allow you to do this three times for a maximum $750, which will give your Breeders’ Cup betting funds another healthy boost.

Again, just use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in Virginia.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Site- $750 In Virginia Sports Betting Free Bets

Hook-up with trusted sports betting site Bovada today and you’ll be in the ‘home straight’ to getting a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet that you can use when betting on the horse racing in Virginia.

Again, don’t forget to just use our bonus code INSIDERS and this will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How does it work? Well, in simple terms – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%. Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put in your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this Friday and Saturday.

Oh, and best of all you can do all this if living in the state of Virginia, or, in fact, ANY US state.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Bet On The Breeders Cup in ANY US State

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Virginia Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Site – $1,000 Virginia Sports Betting Bonus

Next up are MyBookie, who will reward new customers with lucrative 50% first deposit match bonus.

The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to go bigger then MyBookie will cover you up to $2000, which will net you a cool $1000 free bet that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.

To keep things nice and easy it’s the same PROMO CODE of INSIDERS and MyBookie will also let you bet on the Breeders Cup if you live in Virginia, or ANY US state, so horse racing fans – what are you waiting for?

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Virginia Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS Breeders Cup Betting Site – Up To £2,500 Virginia Sports Betting Bonus



Last, but certainly not least, are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

Yes, a bold statement, but it’s easy to see why with competitive prices and all your favorite sports to bet on, including the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships at Keeneland.

Even better as the BetUS offer is super-simple that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a 125% matched bonus.

If your maths isn’t great – In a nutshell, if you deposit $2000 after joining – again using our promo code INSIDERS – you will receive a stonking $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets that you can use when betting in Virginia.

Or, if a $2500 outlay to start is too much, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Virginia sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Virginia Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

To summarize, we’ve put all five of our trusted VA Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a whopping $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and even do this when betting in Virginia – or ANY US state.

Just use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer, so horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week you can beat the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet on the horse racing at Keeneland.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

