What might have been: Seth Megginson 2020 Bracketology
We won’t have a 2020 NCAA Tournament, but we were … thisclose.
Seth Megginson has been providing us with updates on 2020 NCAA Tournament bracketology for the past several weeks.
Here’s his last look at what the 2020 Big Dance could have looked like.
For fun’s sake, we’re going to begin playing out the tournament based on this bracket next week.
We’ll hope that you feel like playing along, in between binge-watching your favorite shows.
Top 4 Seeds
1. Kansas 2. Gonzaga 3. Baylor 4. Dayton
Midwest (Indianapolis)
1. Kansas V 16. NC Central/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)
8. Houston V 9. Florida (Omaha NE)
5. Ohio State V 12. Stephan F Austin (Spokane WA)
4. Louisville V 13. Vermont (Spokane WA)
6. West Virginia V 11. Colorado (Cleveland OH)
3. Michigan State V 14. North Dakota State (Cleveland OH)
7. Illinois v 10. Utah State (St. Louis MO)
2. Creighton V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (St. Louis MO)
East (New York City)
1. Dayton V 16. Winthrop (Cleveland OH)
8. Arizona V 9. Cincinnati (Cleveland OH)
5. Butler V 12. East Tennessee State (Greensboro NC)
4. Duke V 13. New Mexico State (Greensboro NC)
6. Virginia V 11. Texas Tech/Richmond (Greensboro NC)
3. Maryland V 14. Bradley (Albany NY)
7. St. Mary (CA) V 10. Indiana (St. Louis MO)
2. Kentucky V 15. Northern Kentucky (St. Louis MO)
West (Los Angeles)
1. Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Boston U (Spokane WA)
8. Oklahoma V 9. Rutgers (Spokane WA)
5. Auburn V Liberty (Sacramento CA)
4. Oregon V 13. Akron (Sacramento CA)
6. Penn State V 11 Texas (Albany NY)
3. Villanova V 14. UC Irvine (Albany NY)
7. Providence V 10. Arizona State (Sacramento CA)
2. San Diego State V 15. East Washington State (Sacramento CA)
South (Houston)
1. Baylor V 16. Siena (Omaha NE)
8. LSU V 9 USC (Omaha NE)
5. BYU V 12. Yale (Tampa FL)
4. Wisconsin V 13. North Texas (Tampa FL)
6. Iowa V 11. UCLA/NC State (Albany NY)
3. Seton Hall V 14. Belmont (Albany NY)
7. Michigan V 10. Marquette (Tampa FL)
2. Florida State V 15. Hofstra (Tampa FL)
Last Four in
UCLA
NC State
Texas Tech
Richmond
First Four Out
Northern Iowa
Wichita State
Xavier
Stanford
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.