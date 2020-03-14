What might have been: Seth Megginson 2020 Bracketology

Published Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020, 3:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

We won’t have a 2020 NCAA Tournament, but we were … thisclose.

Seth Megginson has been providing us with updates on 2020 NCAA Tournament bracketology for the past several weeks.

Here’s his last look at what the 2020 Big Dance could have looked like.

For fun’s sake, we’re going to begin playing out the tournament based on this bracket next week.

We’ll hope that you feel like playing along, in between binge-watching your favorite shows.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Kansas 2. Gonzaga 3. Baylor 4. Dayton

Midwest (Indianapolis)

1. Kansas V 16. NC Central/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)

8. Houston V 9. Florida (Omaha NE)

5. Ohio State V 12. Stephan F Austin (Spokane WA)

4. Louisville V 13. Vermont (Spokane WA)

6. West Virginia V 11. Colorado (Cleveland OH)

3. Michigan State V 14. North Dakota State (Cleveland OH)

7. Illinois v 10. Utah State (St. Louis MO)

2. Creighton V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (St. Louis MO)

East (New York City)

1. Dayton V 16. Winthrop (Cleveland OH)

8. Arizona V 9. Cincinnati (Cleveland OH)

5. Butler V 12. East Tennessee State (Greensboro NC)

4. Duke V 13. New Mexico State (Greensboro NC)

6. Virginia V 11. Texas Tech/Richmond (Greensboro NC)

3. Maryland V 14. Bradley (Albany NY)

7. St. Mary (CA) V 10. Indiana (St. Louis MO)

2. Kentucky V 15. Northern Kentucky (St. Louis MO)

West (Los Angeles)

1. Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Boston U (Spokane WA)

8. Oklahoma V 9. Rutgers (Spokane WA)

5. Auburn V Liberty (Sacramento CA)

4. Oregon V 13. Akron (Sacramento CA)

6. Penn State V 11 Texas (Albany NY)

3. Villanova V 14. UC Irvine (Albany NY)

7. Providence V 10. Arizona State (Sacramento CA)

2. San Diego State V 15. East Washington State (Sacramento CA)

South (Houston)

1. Baylor V 16. Siena (Omaha NE)

8. LSU V 9 USC (Omaha NE)

5. BYU V 12. Yale (Tampa FL)

4. Wisconsin V 13. North Texas (Tampa FL)

6. Iowa V 11. UCLA/NC State (Albany NY)

3. Seton Hall V 14. Belmont (Albany NY)

7. Michigan V 10. Marquette (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. Hofstra (Tampa FL)

Last Four in

UCLA

NC State

Texas Tech

Richmond

First Four Out

Northern Iowa

Wichita State

Xavier

Stanford

