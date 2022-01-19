What can investors expect from the Arctic Bearz airdrop?

Arctic Bearz, the NFT that helps endangered animals, doesn’t want to limit its contribution by only considering the generation of profits from selling NFTs. In fact, it has various plans to expand the community to ensure that people can keep contributing to the noble cause of protecting polar bears that are now under the endangered category. A few plans that the founders have for the future are as follows:

They will come up with Arctic Bearz merchandise in the last phase of evolution called The Atlantic Shift. The team will thoroughly advertise the launch of the NFT’s merchandise on Arctic Bearz’s social media profiles, such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and many more sites. You may also receive the latest updates if you subscribe or register to its Discord The merchandise will be available in Arctic Bearz’s custom shop on the official website. All the products in the store will be made from sustainable materials. Additionally, the founders will donate 25% of the sale proceeds to the WWF charity. The founders also want to host Arctic Bearz’s first-ever VIP event after the launch of the merchandise section. Arctic Bearz supporters and holders of the token will receive invitations to this event once the founders finalize the date and time. The team has plans to launch female polar bear NFTs. It will start its female Arctic Bearz airdrop during the Atlantic Shift. If you can hold on to your Arctic Bearz NFT for that long, you may receive a free female bear as a token of appreciation. It would show that you are a dedicated supporter of the project and you really care about the polar bears that need care and protection. An online gallery will also take place that would allow you to migrate to the Arctic Bearz metaverse. Arctic Bearz will publish various types of artwork in this gallery. You can migrate to the metaverse and publish your 2D or 3D versions of the artwork on this platform. Apart from launching the online gallery, the founders also want to integrate the community into some of the existing games available in the metaverse. They believe that diversifying the community will encourage more people to join the project. Initially, it starts primarily with animal lovers, but it also wants to attract art lovers and gamers into this project that works for a noble cause.

Arctic Bearz airdrop will mark the beginning of the second round of giveaways to dedicated Arctic Bearz holders. If you are a member of the Arctic Pack and also hold an Arctic Bearz NFT, you may be on the list to receive a free female bear. No one still knows whether the release of female bears is a sign of new cubs. You have to wait for the updates from the founders. Remember, holding Female Bearz NFT will also come with a lot of perks; so, be patient and don’t sell the NFT the moment its price increases.

It took Zakius, Carter, and Lewis years to come up with the plan of Arctic Bearz. Now that it is finally on the verge of its launch, the founders can’t hold on to their excitement to see the response of the people.

Story by Jim Bevin