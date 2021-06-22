Waynesboro YMCA Night: Waynesboro Generals host the Covington Lumberjacks

It’s Waynesboro YMCA Night at Kate Collins Field Wednesday at 7 p.m. as the Waynesboro Generals host the Covington Lumberjacks.

Mention you are a Y member at the gate and get free entry for the night of baseball. The Generals are currently 7-7 on the young season with Covington behind them in the standings.

If you haven’t been to Kate Collins field lately – it’s a great place to enjoy an evening of our national pastime. Bring lawn chairs and hit on the hill overlooking the field or just sit in the bleachers and enjoy some camaraderie with the fans.

Come out tomorrow and celebrate the Y and support your local Waynesboro Generals!