Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
waynesboro smoke in middle school classroom resulting from malfunctioning hvac
News

Waynesboro: Smoke in middle school classroom resulting from malfunctioning HVAC

Chris Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A heating and air conditioning unit malfunctioned Friday morning at Kate Collins Middle School, leading to smoke in one of the school’s classrooms, according to a post on the Waynesboro Public Schools Facebook page.

Staff and students were immediately evacuated, and the Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Police Department responded.

All students and staff are safe, according to the school system.

Normal operations had resumed late Friday morning.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

port republic crash

Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
Chris Graham
jmu football

Game Preview: JMU Football faces Louisville, looking to snap two-game losing streak
Roger Gonzalez

JMU Football (5-2) face a tricky road test on Saturday when the Dukes visit ACC team Louisville.

powerball virginia lottery

World-record jackpot announced for Saturday night Powerball drawing
Crystal Graham

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now a world record – with the jackpot increased to an estimated $1.6 billion after robust ticket sales.

class with clara charlottesville ballet

Charlottesville Ballet to offer holiday favorite ‘The Nutcracker’ in Lynchburg, Charlottesville
Crystal Graham
massey cancer center vcu

Drug developed at VCU to potentially treat aggressive liver cancer
Crystal Graham
justin monday virginia tech
,

Virginia Tech expert: ‘Vulnerabilities remain’ to manipulate voter data
Crystal Graham
driving car at night

‘Fall Back’ means sun glare for morning, darkness for evening commute
Crystal Graham