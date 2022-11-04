Waynesboro: Smoke in middle school classroom resulting from malfunctioning HVAC
A heating and air conditioning unit malfunctioned Friday morning at Kate Collins Middle School, leading to smoke in one of the school’s classrooms, according to a post on the Waynesboro Public Schools Facebook page.
Staff and students were immediately evacuated, and the Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Police Department responded.
All students and staff are safe, according to the school system.
Normal operations had resumed late Friday morning.