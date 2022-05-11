Waynesboro School Board appoints Jennifer Sturm director of elementary instruction

Jennifer Sturm has been appointed director of elementary instruction for Waynesboro Public Schools.

Sturm, who will officially assume the role on June 1, takes over the job following the retirement of Ann Miller.

Sturm has led at Westwood Hills Elementary School as assistant principal for the past five years. Prior to joining the leadership team at Westwood Hills, she was a special educator at Stuarts Draft Elementary School for four years. She also served as a special educator at the Center for Autism at New Horizons Regional Education Center in Newport News, and as a special educator in Gloucester.

Sturm earned her bachelor degree from Ferrum College, her special education certification from Old Dominion University, and her maste’rs degree from James Madison University.

“Mrs. Sturm fully understands the developmental needs of children and demonstrates best practice while partnering with teachers to improve outcomes for students,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, Waynesboro’s superintendent. “She believes that setting learning intentions that are clearly articulated fosters student and teacher success. She also models the importance of relationships each of her interactions. I am proud to have Mrs. Sturm lead in a new role following her excellent work at Westwood Hills Elementary. I know her leadership will further the outstanding work being done each day in our elementary schools.”

