Waynesboro Police seeking missing teen

Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 6:16 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old male juvenile who has been reported missing and is believed to be in need medication required for a serious medical condition.

Jessie Dwayne Prather ran away from his parent last night in the area of Hopeman West Apartments and has not yet been located.

He was last seen wearing a white or light gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this youngster is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

