Waynesboro: Movement on Florence Avenue bridge?
Good news, no, great news, in Waynesboro: something is finally going to be done about the Florence Avenue bridge.
The city is working with VDOT to find extra money to be able to get construction started by November, staff told city council members Monday night.
Which, yay.
And: about damn time.
Assuming everything goes well, construction would take six months, so the target for completion would be May 2020.
Coincidentally, ahem, there’s a city council election in May 2020.
Funny how things work to that end.
The bridge has been closed since 2016, snarling traffic for a wide area of city neighborhoods, none of which, and we’ll use the word coincidentally here, are located near a country club.
I get in trouble when I say and write things like that, but, bloody hell, it’s true.
Story by Chris Graham
